Here Is NIKI’s ‘Buzz World Tour’ Setlist

Indonesian singer NIKI is currently on tour for her new album, Buzz, which features the singles “Too Much Of A Good Thing,” “Blue Moon,” “Tsunami,” and the title track. You can see the setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm.
Buzz, released on August 9 via 88rising, reached No. 19 on the UK’s indie chart. While the Buzz World Tour setlist mainly encompasses the new album, some fan favorites from NIKI’s debut album Nicole also appear, including “Backburner,” “High School in Jakarta,” “Keeping Tabs,” and “Oceans & Engines.” The tour will continue to 10/19/2024 in Vancouver, Canada. See below for the setlist and remaining tour dates.
NIKI’s Buzz World Tour Setlist
01. Too Much Of A Good Thing
02. Colossal Loss
03. Backburner
04. Focus
05. lowkey
06. Magnets
07. Strong Girl
08. Blue Moon
09. Did You Like Her In The Morning?
10. Take Care
11. La La Lost You
12. Keeping Tabs
13. Oceans & Engines
14. Heirloom Pain
15. Paths
16. High School in Jakarta
17. Tsunami
18. Buzz
NIKI’s 2024 Tour Dates
NORTH AMERICA
09/17/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/19/2024 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/20/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre
09/21/2024 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/25/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/27/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/29/2024 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/01/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/03/2024 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
10/08/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/10/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
10/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/14/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/17/2024 — Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
10/18/2024 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
10/19/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
EUROPE
10/27/2024 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
10/29/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
11/01/2024 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
11/02/2024 — Rotterdam, NL @ Poppodium 013
11/06/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
11/07/2024 — London, UK @ OVO Arena, Wembley
11/10/2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
ASIA
02/09/2025 — Hong Kong
02/11/2025 — Manila
02/12/2025 — Manila
02/14/2025 — Jakarta
02/15/2025 — Jakarta
02/18/2025 — Singapore
02/20/2025 — Taipei
02/22/2025 — Bangkok
02/25/2025 — Kuala Lumpur
02/26/2025 — Kuala Lumpur
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
03/05/2025 — Perth, AU
03/07/2025 — Brisbane, AU
03/09/2025 — Sydney, AU
03/13/2025 — Melbourne, AU
03/15/2025 — Auckland, NZ