Here Is NIKI’s ‘Buzz World Tour’ Setlist

Indonesian singer NIKI is currently on tour for her new album, Buzz, which features the singles “Too Much Of A Good Thing,” “Blue Moon,” “Tsunami,” and the title track. You can see the setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm.

Buzz, released on August 9 via 88rising, reached No. 19 on the UK’s indie chart. While the Buzz World Tour setlist mainly encompasses the new album, some fan favorites from NIKI’s debut album Nicole also appear, including “Backburner,” “High School in Jakarta,” “Keeping Tabs,” and “Oceans & Engines.” The tour will continue to 10/19/2024 in Vancouver, Canada. See below for the setlist and remaining tour dates.