Pop

Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Jolene’ Posthumous Duet With Dolly Parton Will Move You To Tears

While Dolly Parton, in her words, ‘has a really good song’ buried under her Dollywood’s DreamMore spa in Tennessee. Music lovers and musicians alike can’t get enough of her classic albums, including the late Olivia Newton-John.

The singer and actress passed away in August, but before her death, Newton-John managed to record a duets album to which Parton’s 1974 classic “Jolene” will be featured. Newton-John’s also secretly recorded a music video to accompany the reimagined track alongside Parton.

In the opening of the video, Parton gushes over working Newton-John, saying, “I’m so excited to be working with Olivia Newton-John, one of my favorites of all time.” Newton-John follows up later in the video, echoing the same sentiments, exclaiming, “[I’ve] always wanted to sing with Dolly.”

The two legendary singers come together for a tear-jerking remake that makes you miss Newton-John.

Newton-John’s Just The Two Of Us: The Duets Collection will also feature appearances by her Grease co-star John Travolta, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, Mariah Carey, Michael McDonald, Barry Gibb, Vanessa Amorosi, Jon Secada, and more. Olivia Newton-John’s posthumous album, Just The Two of Us: The Duets Collection, is slated to be released sometime this May.

Watch the full video for cover of “Jolene” above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×