Music lovers and musicians alike can't get enough of her classic albums, including the late Olivia Newton-John.

The singer and actress passed away in August, but before her death, Newton-John managed to record a duets album to which Parton’s 1974 classic “Jolene” will be featured. Newton-John’s also secretly recorded a music video to accompany the reimagined track alongside Parton.

In the opening of the video, Parton gushes over working Newton-John, saying, “I’m so excited to be working with Olivia Newton-John, one of my favorites of all time.” Newton-John follows up later in the video, echoing the same sentiments, exclaiming, “[I’ve] always wanted to sing with Dolly.”

The two legendary singers come together for a tear-jerking remake that makes you miss Newton-John.

Newton-John’s Just The Two Of Us: The Duets Collection will also feature appearances by her Grease co-star John Travolta, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, Mariah Carey, Michael McDonald, Barry Gibb, Vanessa Amorosi, Jon Secada, and more. Olivia Newton-John’s posthumous album, Just The Two of Us: The Duets Collection, is slated to be released sometime this May.

Watch the full video for cover of “Jolene” above.