If country music icon, entrepreneur, and humanitarian Dolly Parton decided to step away from the public eye today, her impact would still be felt. But, Parton took extra precautions to ensure her legacy would be remembered for generations to come. During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the legendary songwriter spoke about her plan for Dolly lovers.

To commemorate the groundbreaking of her retreat, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, back in 2015, the “9 To 5” singer gathered a few pieces of technology from the time to place into a time capsule. As a musician at heart, Parton couldn’t help but write a special song for the occasion to go into the capsule as well.

Though it has only been seven years since the capsule has been buried Parton admitted to host Clarkson that the decision has “driven her crazy.”

“You have no idea how that has bothered me. I wanna go dig that up so bad. It’s a really good song,” proclaimed Parton.

The capsule and the song aren’t supposed to be revealed again until 2045, to mark the spa’s 30th anniversary.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee no longer wants the public to want that long saying, “They weren’t expecting me to be there at all, and I probably won’t be. I might be there, who knows? I figure it’ll probably disintegrate, and nobody will ever hear it, that’s what bothers me, to think that it’s going to be a song that nobody’s ever gonna hear if it rots in there before they open it.”

Looks Dolly Parton fans looking for new music from the singer will just need to wait until her rock album drops or hold out for the rumored musical about her life.

Watch the full interview above.