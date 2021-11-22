Olivia Rodrigo has had a massive year, and she’s not about to let anyone forget it. After her smash debut single “Drivers License” put her on the map in a massive way, she followed that up with not one but two other bangers, “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” before finally releasing her first full-length record, Sour. And the album was so packed with incredible songs that even tracks that weren’t initially slated as singles began to get a life of their own, including “Traitor,” which she chose to perform at the American Music Awards.

What else would we expect from Olivia after the year she’s had? Racking up fans like Taylor Swift and tonight’s award show host Cardi B, and even helping both Taylor and Paramore earn millions off their influence on Sour tracks, Rodrigo is very clearly just getting started. After a more than loving introduction from Cardi, Olivia took the stage in a classic pink gown, performing among a garden of darkened flowers, and playing guitar herself. Eventually the backdrop opened up into a whole cosmic sky, driving home how big the feelings in the song are. It definitely felt like the kind of romantic yet desolate setting the song deserved, and once again established Rodrigo as an excellent live performer. Check it out above and stay tuned for more AMAs performances, like BTS and Coldplay.