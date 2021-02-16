Since releasing her debut single “Drivers License,” singer and actor Olivia Rodrigo has been busy. Along with being put in the middle of a teen pop love triangle, she’s earned co-signs by celebrities like Taylor Swift and Halsey and completely dominated the charts. Now, her prosperity continues: On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated February 20, “Drivers License” is once again at No. 1.

Rodrigo holding down the No. 1 spot impressively marks the fifth consecutive week the song has topped the charts. The song remaining in the top spot is a big achievement, seeing as not many songs that debut at No. 1 stay there. In fact, “Drivers License” is only one of ten songs to ever spend its first five weeks at No. 1.

According to Billboard, “Drivers License” actually saw an increase in both streams and downloads this week compared to last. The song racked up 27.6 million US streams and 16,000 downloads, which is an increase of 26 percent since the last reported charts.

Rodrigo wasn’t the only musician who scored big on the Hot 100 chart this week. The Weeknd, who is on the heels of his grandiose Super Bowl halftime show performance, holds two songs in the top four spots. His After Hours track “Blinding Lights” is seated at No. 3 while his song “Save Your Tears” hovers closely behind at No. 4. This means that this week marks the tenth time The Weeknd has simultaneously held two top-five positions on the Hot 100.

