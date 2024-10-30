Olivia Rodrigo‘s favorite movies include one where a woman gets covered in blood, and another involving blood suckers.

While walking the red carpet at the premiere of Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour, the arena rock star was asked to name her “Four Favorites” by Letterboxd. Her picks: Gone Girl, Lady Bird (“I remember watching that for the first time and just bawling my eyes out”), The Worst Person In The World (“I love that movie so much”), and Twilight. “I’m a Twihard girlie,” the “Vampire” singer explained. “I don’t even know what draws me into it so much, but it’s just so intoxicating and sexy and beautiful, and I love the goth aspect of it.”

Rodrigo also shared that she has a Letterboxd, but she won’t reveal her username. “I leave some pretty scathing reviews sometimes,” she said (we need to hear her thoughts on Cats). If someone wants to comb through every account with five-star ratings for both Gone Girl and Twilight, that should only take, oh, 13 hours. Or as long as Rodrigo sleeps while touring.

You can watch Olivia Rodrigo’s “Four Favorites” video with Letterboxd here. Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour is also streaming now on Netflix.