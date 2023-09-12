Olivia Rodrigo appears on the cover of the new Rolling Stone issue, where she opened up about a lot of the headline-making rumors that have surrounded her. Just a few days after her sophomore album, Guts, dropped, the internet has dissected it. A song called “The Grudge” raised the most eyebrows, as some suspected it could be about Taylor Swift.

While Swift and Rodrigo were close around the time her debut album dropped, they seemingly haven’t interacted since. The rumored tension started after Swift, Antonoff, and St. Vincent were added as co-writers to Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu,” given spotted similarities to Swift’s 2019 song, “Cruel Summer.” Because of this, they also earn royalties off the track.

Rodrigo has since kept pretty quiet about that situation, but it seems she is setting the record straight now.

“I don’t have beef with anyone,” Rodrigo told the publication when specifically asked about Swift. “I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say.”

However, when asked about the song credits and Paramore (who also received credit on Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U“), she does admit more of her emotions about the business aspect.

“I was a little caught off guard,” Rodrigo added. “At the time it was very confusing, and I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed… It’s not something that I was super involved in. It was more team-on-team.”

