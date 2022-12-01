Olivia Rodrigo Is Excited For ‘New Things And New Music’ In 2023

Olivia Rodrigo is looking to officially move on from Sour, her wildly successful 2021 debut album. She celebrated its one-year anniversary this May, but she was spotted back in the studio with producer Dan Nigro by August. “Hopefully I won’t be so sad on the next record,” Rodrigo had said in an Elle feature earlier in the year, adding, “I’m definitely not as sad as I was when I wrote Sour. I’m so excited to make my next record and explore more colors and textures and feelings and grow as a human being even more.”

And it seems we’ll get to hear what she meant sooner than later.

Spotify Wrapped took over social media today (November 30), and Rodrigo had a special treat for her top listeners of 2022. “Hey, it’s Olivia! I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year,” the three-time Grammy winner said in a pre-recorded video. “[I] really, truly couldn’t be more grateful, and I’m so excited for next year and all of the new things and the new music that 2023 will bring. So I’m sending so much love your way, and thank you again. Bye!”

olivia rodrigo's message for her top listeners #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/4BHs9o0XBE — best of olivia rodrigo (@filesrodrigo) November 30, 2022

olivia rodrigo talking about new music, 2023 will be even bigger pic.twitter.com/wQBE6kdh3u — Gladys🎄|| fan account (@liviesforolivia) November 30, 2022

Rodrigo dropped her monumental debut single “Drivers License” in January 2021 and hasn’t looked back, dominating the charts and Spotify. Earlier this month, Sour became the first album by a female solo artist with four singles individually eclipsing one billion (with a capital ‘B’) Spotify streams: “Drivers License,” “Deja Vu,” “Good 4 U,” and “Traitor.”