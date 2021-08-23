In the years since it was released, Paris Hilton‘s 2006 debut album, Paris, has enjoyed something of a cult-following/cultural renaissance. This is especially true of the last year, as “Stars Are Blind” earned a killer needle-drop in the candy-colored thriller Promising Young Woman. Anyway, today marks the 15th anniversary of Paris, and its author celebrated the milestone on Instagram, writing, “Happy 15th Anniversary to my debut studio album #Paris. Thank you to everyone who has supported these songs, and continue to listen to them today!”

Hilton also hinted at the possibility of new music, writing, “Making this album was so life-changing and I’m so proud of how these songs have transcended the years. Can’t wait to continue to make more music for all of you soon!”

Paris remains the only studio album Hilton has released, though she has stated in interviews that she’d enjoy releasing another. In the years since, she’s released a smattering of singles: “Good Time” featuring Lil Wayne in 2013, “Come Alive” in 2014, “High Off My Love” featuring Birdman in 2015, “I Need You” in 2018, “B.F.A.” and “Lone Wolves” in 2019, and “I Blame You” in 2020. All the way back in 2008, Hilton told Entertainment Weekly that she’d finished a “very dance” second album, but “I’m not sure which label I’m doing it with.”

Revisit “Stars Are Blind” below.