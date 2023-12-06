These days, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the “couple” (Swift’s word) rocking the worlds of both music and sports. It all started, though, with Kelce shooting his shot, which Swift thought was “adorable.”

Swift, who was just named Time‘s 2023 Person Of The Year, spoke about the relationship in a new cover story, saying:

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date. […]

As for what Swift’s referring to: Back in July, on an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Travis told the story of his first time trying to meet Swift, at a Kansas City stop of The Eras Tour. He said, “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce said, noting the bracelets had his phone number on them.

Jokingly, he added, “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,”

Meanwhile, Swift noted that she’s really coming to like football, saying in her Time interview, “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Check out the full feature here.