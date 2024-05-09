After an eventful two-month break, in which she released a new album and broke seemingly every streaming record in existence, Taylor Swift resumed The Eras Tour on Thursday, May 9, in Paris, France.

The concert started the same way as every other show on the tour so far with sets dedicated to Lover to Fearless. But Swift then switched things up by skipping evermore, Reputation, and Speak Now by going straight to Red.

That was only the first of many surprises throughout the night. Swift may change up the songs in future dates (the acoustic songs are always updated), but for now, this is the setlist for the Europe leg of The Eras Tour.