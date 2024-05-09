After an eventful two-month break, in which she released a new album and broke seemingly every streaming record in existence, Taylor Swift resumed The Eras Tour on Thursday, May 9, in Paris, France.
The concert started the same way as every other show on the tour so far with sets dedicated to Lover to Fearless. But Swift then switched things up by skipping evermore, Reputation, and Speak Now by going straight to Red.
That was only the first of many surprises throughout the night. Swift may change up the songs in future dates (the acoustic songs are always updated), but for now, this is the setlist for the Europe leg of The Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Setlist
Lover
1. “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince”
2. “Cruel Summer”
3. “The Man”
4. “You Need To Calm Down”
5. “Lover”
Fearless
6. “Fearless”
7. “You Belong With Me”
8. “Love Story”
Red
9. “22”
10. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”
11. “I Knew You Were Trouble”
12. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”
Speak Now
13. “Enchanted”
Reputation
14. “…Ready For It?”
15. “Delicate”
16. “Don’t Blame Me”
17. “Look What You Made Me Do?”
folklore/evermore
18. “cardigan”
19. “betty”
20. “champagne problems”
21. “august”
22. “illicit affairs”
23. “my tears ricochet”
24. “marjorie”
25. “willow”
1989
26. “Style”
27. “Blank Space”
28. “Shake It Off”
29. “Wildest Dreams”
30. “Bad Blood”
The Tortured Poets Department
31. “But Daddy I Love Him”
32. “So High School”
33. “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?”
34. “Down Bad”
35. “Fortnight”
36. “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”
37. “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”
Acoustic Set
38. “Paris”
39. “Loml”
Midnights
40. “Lavender Haze”
41. “Anti-Hero”
42. “Midnight Rain”
43. “Vigilante Shit”
44. “Bejeweled”
45. “Mastermind”
46. “Karma”