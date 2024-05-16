Nothing is safe from eventization during the NFL offseason, including the annual schedule release. For several years, teams have used the opportunity to cleverly reveal next season’s opponents on social media, and the Los Angeles Chargers usually win the unspoken contest for Funniest Schedule Release. The Chargers brought their A game again on Wednesday night, May 15.

The Chargers’ chose to reveal their 2024 schedule with a The Sims-style video, and their social media team took the opportunity to poke fun at their AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs will travel to Los Angeles in Week 4. To confirm the matchup, the Chargers video shows Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce hosting an episode of their wildly popular show, New Heights, and discussing Kelce’s now-famous April 2011 tweet about feeding a “squirle a piece of bread.” An animated Taylor Swift waves at Kelce through the window, and he’s clearly swooning while standing in front of Swift-themed posters from her albums Fearless, 1989, and Lover. Kelce and Swift scamper outside to board her private jet.

Kelce and Swift began dating last summer but confirmed their relationship publicly when Swift attended the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears on September 24. Swift was also present at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri when Kelce went off for 179 yards and one touchdown on 12 catches in a 31-17 win over the Chargers on October 22. In fact, Swift supported her All-Pro tight end boyfriend at most Chiefs games during last season, including Super Bowl LVIII, where Kansas City became the NFL’s first back-to-back champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.