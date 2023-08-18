Even if certain family members aren’t going to, superfans aren’t the only ones supporting pop star Britney Spears following the news of her divorce from Sam Asghari. On Wednesday (August 16), during the Detroit stop of her Summer Carnival Tour, Pink seemingly gave a nod to the singer by changing the lyrics to one of her songs.

While performing on the Comerica Park stage, Pink tweaked the line “Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears,” featured in her 2001 song “Don’t Let Me Get Me.” Instead, Pink sang, “Tired of being compared to sweet Britney Spears,” continuing, “She’s so pretty / That just ain’t me.”

The track featured on Pink’s sophomore, Missundaztood, has been widely criticized by Spears’ fans. But during an interview with People, Pink told the outlet it wasn’t meant to be that way. “People think I was picking on Britney on ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me,’ but I’ve always felt like a big sister to her. I’m very protective of her, and she’s the sweetest person in the world,” said the recording artist.

Spears hasn’t released a public statement regarding the end of her marriage. However, her soon-to-be ex has. “After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote on social media. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always. Sh*t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous, so I will just ask for everyone, including media, to be kind and thoughtful.”