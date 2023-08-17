On Wednesday, August 16, TMZ broke the news that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, her husband since last June, were headed toward divorce.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … about a week ago, Sam confronted Britney over rumors she stepped out on him. We do not know if the rumor has any basis in fact, but we’re told Sam believed it and the two had a huge fight,” TMZ reported. “Our sources say Sam has moved out of their house and is now living in a place of his own. As one source put it, ‘It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.'”

Hours later, TMZ shared photos of Spears driving her Mercedes, her wedding ring noticeably absent from her hand. To be fair, TMZ noted, “It’s not the first time we’ve seen her without a ring on, but this time is obviously more significant.”

Later Wednesday night, Entertainment Tonight, People, and TMZ reported that Asghari has filed for divorce. Per TMZ, Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences.”

TMZ also noted, “He is asking for spousal support and attorneys fees … but on the issue of finances, there’s something way more interesting. Sam’s lawyer, Neal Hersh, is making rumblings that Sam will contest the prenup.”

Meanwhile, Spears posted to her Instagram without acknowledging any of this is happening. The post features a photo showing her riding a horse on the beach, with a caption that reads, “Buying a horse soon [horse emoji] !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar [horse emoji] ??? I can’t make up my mind [see-no-evil monkey emoji] !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on [tongue-out emoji] ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar [kissy face emoji] !!!”

However, her Instagram activity is not an accurate representation of how this is impacting Spears.

“She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions,” an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight. “She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on. She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally. Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her.”

Variety reported that Spears “has retained top divorce lawyers to the stars, Laura Wasser, and will continue to work with her powerhouse attorney, Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who famously got her out of her conservatorship and out of the hands of her father’s control.”

Asghari proposed to Spears in September 2021, and her controversial 13-year conservatorship was finally terminated by Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny on November 12, 2021.