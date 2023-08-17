Things appear to be tumultuous in Britney Spears’ world right now: Reports surfaced yesterday (August 16) that she and husband Sam Asghari are separated, and that Asghari is filing for divorce over cheating allegations. It appears now that Jamie Lynn Spears has heard and subtly responded to the news: E! notes that People shared a post about the news on Instagram and that Jamie Lynn’s account liked it.

Britney and Jamie Lynn have had a real up-and-down relationship. In January 2022, Britney wrote of her sister, “I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f–king faces !!!!!” Then, that February, while apologizing for another insult, Britney wrote, “I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home ??? It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!! It’s scary !!!”

Lately, though, it seemed things have been trending upward: This past June, Britney indicated that her and Jamie Lynn had a positive visit, writing, “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family [relieved face emoji] !!!”

So, it’s not clear what’s going on with Jamie Lynn liking that post and where things between her and her sister are at currently.