Here Is Pink’s ‘Summer Carnival Tour’ Setlist

Pink has been having an interesting time on her Summer Carnival tour. From receiving a fan’s mother’s ashes on stage to pausing a Bob Dylan cover to eat chocolate, the pop star’s concerts are quite unconventional.

In Cincinnati, OH, she not only did a Bob Dylan cover, but she also paid tribute to Sinéad O’Connor, who passed away on July 26. “When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my $10 and I would make a demo tape,” Pink told the crowd. “I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company.”

She continued, “And it would always be either ‘Greatest Love of All’ by Whitney Houston or ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Sinéad O’Connor. So in honor of Sinéad, and in honor of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me.”

Find the full setlist from that concert below, according to setlist.fm.

1. “Get the Party Started”

2. “Raise Your Glass”

3. “Who Knew”

4. “Just Like a Pill”

5. “Try”

6. “What About Us” (Dance remix)

7. “Turbulence”

8. “Make You Feel My Love” (Bob Dylan cover)

9. “Nothing Compares 2 U” (Prince cover) (with Brandi Carlile) (Tribute to Sinéad O’Connor)

10. “Just Give Me a Reason”

11. “F**kin’ Perfect”

12. “Just Like Fire”

13. “Please Don’t Leave Me” (Acoustic)

14. “Kids in Love”

15. “When I Get There”

16. “I Am Here”

17. “Irrelevant”

18. “No Ordinary Love” (Sade cover)

19. “TRUSTFALL”

20. “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)”

21. “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”

Encore:

22. “Last Call”

23. “So What”