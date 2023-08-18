Earlier this week, when reports of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce first surfaced, there were other reports that Asghari was, as a source that spoke to Page Six put it, “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”

According to people in Asghari’s camp, though, that claim is untrue.

Asghari’s rep Brandon Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter, “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

Asghari also shared a statement of his own confirming the separation, writing in a post shared on his Instagram Story yesterday (August 17), “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh*t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic], so I will just ask for everyone, including media, to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears has yet to publicly address the situation.