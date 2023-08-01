The 2023 Bleached Festival’s lineup has just been decreased by one. Due to health concerns, recording artist PinkPantheress had to pull out of the fest slated to take place this weekend (August 5 and 6). The “Angel” musician shared the unfortunate news with the event’s organizer in a brief note.

In a post uploaded to the festival’s update page on Instagram, they shared the message penned by PinkPantheress: “It is with great regret that I have to cancel my us festival appearances this summer. I have been advised by doctors and my team to take a break from performances in order to preserve my quality of hearing. I am so devastated that I am not able to perform, but I am doing everything in my power to get better so I can continue to do what I love. I hope to return to the US sooner rather than later! Thank you for all your well wishes and understanding.”

Although PinkPantheress won’t appear at the event, other major draws — including Joji, Leon Bridges, and Omar Apollo — are all still locked in. PinkPantheress is also scheduled to perform at the Sol Blume festival at Sacramento’s Discovery Park on August 20, and there has not yet been any word regarding the status of her set.

The 2023 Bleached Festival is set to take place on August 5 and 6 in San Diego at Waterfront Park. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.