PinkPantheress Announces Her First-Ever Run Of US Shows

In early 2021, PinkPantheress emerged as a TikTok sensation of sorts. Posting clips of tightly-packed songs that featured her singing over familiar drum and bass and UK garage beats, these were moments that left you wanting more. It’s a feeling that PinkPantheress has made a hallmark of her budding career. When she released her debut album To Hell With It in October, it proved to be one of the most engaging 19 minutes of 2021. The default response was to simply want more of her music; Who was this 20-year old Brit singing silkily over Adam F’s iconic “Circles” beat?

Suffice it to say To Hell With It has been on repeat for us and it was named one of Uproxx’s Best Pop Albums of 2021. While new music might be further out on the horizon, PinkPantheress has just announced her first run of tour dates in the US. It’s a mere four stops in May, but they’re on both the West and East Coast and for now, we’ll take it.

Check out PinkPantheress’ tour dates below.

05/07 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

05/13 — New York, NY @ 88Palace

05/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade

