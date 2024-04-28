Post Malone 2024 Stagecoach Festival (1024x437)
Getty Image
Music

Fans Are Raving About Post Malone’s Stagecoach 2024 Set And Hope That Country Music Is His Final Frontier

Country music fans don’t quite have a reputation for being the most welcoming. However, this year’s Stagecoach (the genre’s largest festival) debunked that myth featuring an abundance of genre newbies and outside sounds.

Since the lineup for Stagecoach 2024 was announced, ticketholders were interested to see what Post Malone would bring to the main stage. Many hoped that he’d bring out his “Levii’s Jeans” collaborator, Beyoncé, for a surprise performance. Although that didn’t happen, yesterday (April 27), Post’s set still managed to win viewers over.

Joined by Dwight Yoakam, Brad Paisley, and Sara Evans, users at home are gung ho about Post moving full steam ahead with his venture into country. Across X (formerly Twitter), viewers flooded the platform to praise Post’s performance.

“If Post Malone takes these country covers on the road, take all of my money. That was badass,” wrote one user.

“I could have watched Post Malone play for hours,” penned another.

“Just saw Post Malone’s Stagecoach set was all 90s/2000s country. I will never recover from this 😭,” wrote another.

Paisley also took to his official page to share a kind note to his creative companion. “You belong here Posty 🤠,” he wrote.

Read more response to Post Malone’s Stagecoach 2024 set below.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Anycia Isn’t Letting A Crown Change Her On ‘Princess Pop That’
by: Uproxx authors
Microwave Wear Their Influences Proudly On ‘LSD’
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×