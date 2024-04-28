Country music fans don’t quite have a reputation for being the most welcoming. However, this year’s Stagecoach (the genre’s largest festival) debunked that myth featuring an abundance of genre newbies and outside sounds.

Since the lineup for Stagecoach 2024 was announced, ticketholders were interested to see what Post Malone would bring to the main stage. Many hoped that he’d bring out his “Levii’s Jeans” collaborator, Beyoncé, for a surprise performance. Although that didn’t happen, yesterday (April 27), Post’s set still managed to win viewers over.

Joined by Dwight Yoakam, Brad Paisley, and Sara Evans, users at home are gung ho about Post moving full steam ahead with his venture into country. Across X (formerly Twitter), viewers flooded the platform to praise Post’s performance.

“If Post Malone takes these country covers on the road, take all of my money. That was badass,” wrote one user.

If @PostMalone takes these country covers on the road, take all of my money. That was badass. pic.twitter.com/9PHTuKm0iM — Kevin (@kb_tx) April 28, 2024

“I could have watched Post Malone play for hours,” penned another.

I could have watched @PostMalone play for hours pic.twitter.com/CfGCDZRcid — Greg Baroth (@gbaroth) April 28, 2024

“Just saw Post Malone’s Stagecoach set was all 90s/2000s country. I will never recover from this 😭,” wrote another.

just saw post malone’s stagecoach set was all 90s/2000s country. i will never recover from this 😭 — brittney ☔️ (@_brittneyraines) April 28, 2024

Paisley also took to his official page to share a kind note to his creative companion. “You belong here Posty 🤠,” he wrote.

Read more response to Post Malone’s Stagecoach 2024 set below.

Post Malone is a legend for this Stagecoach set. Love it. — TJ Frasher (@TeejFrash) April 28, 2024

Austin Richard Post FUCKING Malone just killed Stagecoach 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Drew Bracey (@drewbracey) April 28, 2024