The Best RBD Songs, Ranked

Despite not having toured together in over a decade, RBD has become the hottest ticket of the summer. Last month, the Mexican pop group reunited to announce the Soy Rebelde Tour. The first round of shows that went on-sale in the US, Mexico, and Brazil sold out faster than recent tours by Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee. RBD was first formed in 2004 as part of the Mexican telenovela Rebelde. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera, and Christopher von Uckermann comprised the group that released anthems like “Rebelde” and “Sólo Quédate En Silencio,” which defined the generation of millennial fans that grew up with them. You can count Bad Bunny and Karol G as part of that group of fans. Bad Bunny name-checked RBD in his global smash “Me Porto Bonito” from his Un Verano Sin Ti album while Karol G recently convinced them to extend the Soy Rebelde Tour to her country of Colombia. During RBD’s initial run in the 2000s, the band proved to become a legitimate Latin pop force with two Latin Grammy nominations. The group’s global success led to the release of a crossover album, 2006’s Rebels, where they translated a bunch of their hits into English. RBD officially disbanded in 2009 with the farewell LP Para Olvidarte De Mí. With RBD back in action (sans Herrera) and ready to return to the stage this summer, here’s 20 of the RBD’s best songs to revisit while the nostalgia is running high.

20. “Para Olvidarte De Mí” (from Para Olvidarte De Mí) After performing their final concert in Madrid in December 2008, “Para Olvidarte De Mí” served as RBD’s swan song. In the nostalgic ballad, the members take turns sharing their heartfelt farewells to fans. 19. “Siempre He Estado Aquí” “Siempre He Estado Aquí” is RBD’s newest taste of music on this list. In 2020, Anahí, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, and Christopher von Uckermann staged a one-off reunion to thank the fans who have stuck by RBD over the years.

18. “Tu Amor” (from Rebels) For the crossover album Rebels, RBD covered the classic “Tu Amor” by Jon B. Christian Chávez belts his heart out in English in the ballad that reached No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, RBD’s highest peak. 17. “Celestial” (from Celestial) “Celestial” lives up to its name as one of RBD’s most psychedelic tracks. In the charming love song, the members traded verses about a romance that felt out of this world.

16. “Este Corazón” (from Nuestro Amor) “Este Corazón” is a tender ballad between the couples among the group on the Rebelde series. Dulce María, Christopher von Uckermann, Anahí, and Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera share sweet duet moments about stealing each other’s hearts. 15. “México, México” from (from México, México) Proudly representing their country, RBD recorded the song “México, México” for the 2006 FIFA World Cup. The three women, Anahí, Dulce María, and Maite Perroni, led the charge for Mexico in the ranchera-infused club banger.

14. “Aún Hay Algo” (from Nuestro Amor) RBD don’t give up on love in “Aún Hay Algo.” In the punchy pop-rock anthem, the members hold out hope for rekindling a romance that was on the verge of flickering out. 13. “Cariño Mío” (from Rebels) RBD translate the reggaeton music sound into English in “Cariño Mío.” The sultry club banger where Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera shines was produced by RedOne, who later went on to work with Lady Gaga.

12. “Así Soy Yo” from (from Nuestro Amor) The empowering “Así Soy Yo” is one of the most playful tracks in RBD’s discography. Backed by a rush of rock-infused electronica, Anahí sings about celebrating who you are despite any naysayers. It’s gone on to become one of RBD’s anthems for their fans in the LGBTQ+ community. 11. “Tras De Mí” (from Nuestro Amor) “Tras De Mí” is RBD’s most hypnotic track where they give their sound an electronica and rock-infused makeover. The members trade verses about leaving the past behind in search of a better future.

10. “Bésame Sin Miedo” (from Celestial) RBD blend their pop-rock sound with elements of electronica in the alluring “Bésame Sin Miedo.” The voices of each member soar as they sing about sharing one last kiss as if the world is about to end. 9. “No Pares” (from Live In Hollywood) The standout song on RBD’s Live In Hollywood album is the empowering “No Pares.” In a concert at the Pantages Theatre, Dulce María shined as she sang about never losing sight of your dreams.

8. “Lento” (from Mas Flow: Los Benjamins) RBD dabble in reggaeton music in the “Lento.” The band’s sexy club banger is produced by Luny Tunes, who were behind many of Daddy Yankee’s classics, and Tainy, who later shaped Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s hits. 7. “Inalcanzable” (from Empezar Desde Zero) “Inalcanzable” is one of the RBD’s most vulnerable releases. In the heartfelt ballad, the six members deliver some of the best vocal performances of their career as they sing about a romance that was sadly out of reach.

6. “Nuestro Amor” (from Nuestro Amor) “Nuestro Amor” is one of RBD’s most spellbinding releases. The group channele their lyrics about an otherworldly love into an electrifying anthem that truly feels larger than life. 5. “Ser O Parecer” (from Celestial) The sassy “Ser O Parecer” is the biggest Spanish-language hit of RBD’s career. The song impressively climbed to No. 84 on the Hot 100 chart in 2006.

4. “Empezar Desde Cero” (from Empezar Desde Cero) “Empezar Desde Cero” is RBD’s punchiest Latin pop song and it still packs a wallop years later. Maite Perroni takes on lead vocals and knocks the anthem about a love that feels timeless out of the park. 3. “Sólo Quédate En Silencio” (from Rebelde) “Sólo Quédate En Silencio” is one of the RBD’s earliest classics and also one of their best. In the electrifying love song, the men and women of the group sing to each other about enjoying the final moments of a fleeting romance.