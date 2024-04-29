Marvel Studios and Disney are looking to right the MCU ship that has been wavering with a less plentiful theatrical audience over the past few years. The general consensus is that there has simply been too much interwoven content, including Disney+ shows, which has likely left some viewers feeling as though they need to do “homework” before heading to the multiplex. That takes the fun away from the formerly frivolous Ant-Man, and the issue further spiraled while The Marvels added X-Men to the mix. Yet if anyone can breathe fresh life into comic book movies at the box office (and more gracefully bring those uncanny mutants into the fold), it’s the wisecracking Deadpool.

Promo for the R-rated MCU movie (a first) even includes the Merc With The Mouth calling himself “Marvel Jesus,” not only because he loves to bust the Fourth Wall but because the MCU could use some resurrection. Now, director Shawn Levy is straight-up telling folks that they shouldn’t fret if they skipped Marvel classes because will Deadpool & Wolverine still be pleasurable even if you haven’t had time to watch dozens of movies and 10 or so TV shows. 2024 is a new era, baby. Via the Associated Press, school is out for summer:

“I was a good student in school. I’ll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies. “I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”

Of course, it certainly will not hurt if viewers watched Loki in advance, given that the Time Variance Authority will figure into this film, but it sounds like Levy has honed in on what Deadpool viewers want, which is sheer smartass fun with no requirements to watch. In other words, you don’t have to watch Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness to enjoy the chimichanga jokes, but please do enjoy those Deadpool 2 post-credit moments again — not as homework but because they ruled.

