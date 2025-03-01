Today (March 1), Sabrina Carpenter made history at the 2025 BRIT Awards. The “Please Please Please” singer became the first international act to be bestowed the Global Success Award.
While Carpenter was sure to pay homage to the UK during her medley performance of “Espresso” and “Bed Chem,” during her acceptance she really laid it on thick.
Escorted to the stage by friend and actress Millie Bobby Brown, Sabrina Carpenter used her address (viewable here) to hilariously thank the UK for understanding her “dry humor” or as Americans often refer to it, her “extra horny” jokes.
Read Sabrina Carpenter’s full Global Success Award speech during the 2025 BRIT Awards below.
The first time I ever came to the UK was ten years ago–I was with my mom and nobody knew who I was. Maybe ten people. But, all I kept thinking about was one day how exciting it would feel if anyone in the UK knew my music. Now, this week I get to headline the 02 [Arena] because of you guys.
And the BRITs have given me this award, and it feels like such an insane honor. In a primarily tea drinking country you guys streamed the sh*t out of ‘Espresso’ and you streamed ‘Short ‘N Sweet.’
You’ve really understood my dry sense of humor because your sense of humor is so, so, so dry. So, I love y’all more than you even understand. I want to thank Island [Records], Polydor, Universal [Music Group], my incredibly hard-working team that never sleeps, my family, my friends, my sisters–all the people I love. Most importantly, I want to thank the fans. The ones that have followed me since the beginning. The ones that have followed me since tonight. I love you so much. This is all because of you and this is for you. Thank you so much. Cheerio.