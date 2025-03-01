Today (March 1), Sabrina Carpenter made history at the 2025 BRIT Awards. The “Please Please Please” singer became the first international act to be bestowed the Global Success Award.

While Carpenter was sure to pay homage to the UK during her medley performance of “Espresso” and “Bed Chem,” during her acceptance she really laid it on thick.

Escorted to the stage by friend and actress Millie Bobby Brown, Sabrina Carpenter used her address (viewable here) to hilariously thank the UK for understanding her “dry humor” or as Americans often refer to it, her “extra horny” jokes.

Read Sabrina Carpenter’s full Global Success Award speech during the 2025 BRIT Awards below.