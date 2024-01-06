Last year, Christina Aguilera fans begged the singer for a world tour come 2024. Instead of committing to a journey around the globe, Aguilera decided to meet them in the middle by announcing her Las Vegas residency at The Venetian’s Voltaire Belle De Nuit. After two successful shows (December 30 and December 31, 2024), Aguilera shocked ticketholders when she revealed that she would have to postpone the subsequent performances.

So, why did Christina Aguilera postpone her Las Vegas residency? According to Aguilera’s note shared on her Instagram Stories (screenshot by EW) on January 3, the residency has been postponed because she contracted the flu.

“After welcoming all of you to the new year from the stage in Las Vegas, I’ve been welcomed with a new year flu! I am sorry to share that my two shows this weekend will be rescheduled while I rest — and I cannot wait to be back on that stage in a few weeks,” wrote Aguilera.

“I’m incredibly proud of this show and grateful for all of the support and love after opening weekend! See you soon.”

The Venetian’s official website now lists the new residency schedule. As before, each show is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. Previous ticket holders are encouraged to check their email associated with the point of purchase for refund or exchange details. Find more information here.