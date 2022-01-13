The past year has brought the union of many unexpected celebrity couples, like the recently engaged Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly or the newly emo-revivalist Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. But there were also a few headline-making couples who decided to part ways — and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were one of them. Shortly after the split, Mendes shared the gloomy breakup track “It’ll Be Okay,” and he’s now returned with a fitting video alongside the single.

“It’ll Be Okay” was filmed in the singer’s Toronto hometown and was directed by Jay Martin, who has previously worked with Mendes on visuals to his songs like “Stitches,” “Mercy,” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.” It shows the Grammy-nominated singer strolling through downtown during a picturesque snowfall and looking despondently out at the landscape as he sings of moving on.

Mendes and Cabello’s breakup was announced in a joint statement by the two in mid-November. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Watch Mendes’ “It’ll Be Okay” video above.