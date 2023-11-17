Here in 2023, Taylor Swift has been truly inescapable, whether it was via her two new Taylor’s Version albums (Speak Now and 1989), her smash-hit The Eras Tour and accompanying theatrical concert film, or her getting to know Travis Kelce a whole lot better. Now, she’s popping up on albums she’s not even on.

Drake, who himself has also had a massive year, just dropped For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition today and he gives Swift a shout-out on Red Button. During the song’s opening verse, he raps, “Taylor Swift the only n**** that I ever rated / Only one could make me drop the album just a little later / Rest of y’all, I treat you like you never made it.”

The lyric is all praise for Swift, with Drake showing his respect for her impact and success by suggesting he’d push back an album release if she had a project coming out the same week, in order to avoid competition with her and give himself a better chance at chart success.

Meanwhile, just a few lines later, he also shares some less glowing thoughts about Kanye West: “Every time you need me for a boost, I never hesitated / Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated / Thinkin’ we gon’ finally peace it up and get to levitatin’ / Realize that everything premeditated.”

For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition is out now via OVO/Republic.