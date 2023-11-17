Drake and J. Cole are keeping the hype going for their upcoming It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? Tour. Tonight (November 17), Drake dropped an extended version of his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs called The Scary Hours Edition. This updated version of the album serves as the third installation of Drake’s Scary Hours EP series.

The new collection features “Evil Ways,” a pumped-up, energetic new collaboration between Cole and Drizzy. On the song, the two heavy hitters go bar-for-bar, reflecting on their respective journeys to the top of the rap game.

Drake opens the song, running through his impressive resume, reminding everyone that he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

“I got some evil ways / Even through the glasses, you can see the gaze / To find your way up to the top, this shit gon’ be a maze / Vogue’s swaggin’, sh*t the way, I’m runnin’ Beatles’ place,” raps Drake.

Cole then reflects on his career, reiterating the fact that he didn’t have to play any Hollywood games to earn GOAT status.

“I conquered hell, I walked the villain, set my feet ablaze / My heart harder every year likе sneakers that Adidas made / I nеver did the VMAs, I’m not in need of praise,” raps Cole.

Last month, Drake dropped the Cole collaboration “First Person Shooter” from the standard edition of For All The Dogs. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Cole’s first-ever No. 1 on the chart.

You can listen to “Evil Ways” above.

For All The Dogs: The Scary Hours Edition is out now via OVO and Republic.