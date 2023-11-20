Towards the start of November, paparazzi photos of Suki Waterhouse sparked speculation that the singer/actress/model was pregnant. That all went unconfirmed until this weekend, when Waterhouse herself made the news official on stage.

As People notes, Waterhouse was performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico yesterday (November 19), and she explained her flashy outfit, telling the audience, “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on. I’m not sure if it’s working.” As she spoke, she lifted open a flap of her jacket and gestured towards her stomach.

"I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on… i’m not sure it’s working” Suki Waterhouse announcing that she’s pregnant today at Corona Festival! 🤰🏼💕pic.twitter.com/MhZEkCJVgb — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 19, 2023

Waterhouse and Twilight star Robert Pattinson were first romantically linked back in the summer of 2018, so they’ve been together for about five years now. The two started living together in London in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with The Sunday Times this past February (as CNN notes), she said of her and Pattinson’s relationship, “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years. […] I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

Waterhouse released her debut album, I Can’t Let Go, in May 2022, and followed it up with an EP, Milk Teeth, that November. She also had a role in the 2023 Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six.