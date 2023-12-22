Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse are reportedly engaged, according to People.

The couple sparked buzz about a rumored engagement earlier this week, when Waterhouse was photographed wearing a diamond ring. A source close to the couple reportedly confirmed the engagement to People.

At the time of writing, Neither Pattinson nor Waterhouse have directly commented on their reported engagement.

“They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” said the source.

Back in November, the two confirmed that they are expecting a child. The source added that this particular milestone has both Waterhouse and Pattinson on cloud nine.

“He’s so ready [to be a dad],” said the source. “His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky.” Waterhouse was also said to have a “special glow” to her, and “seems very happy.”

During a recent interview on the Driven Minds: A Type 7 podcast, Waterhouse opened up about hers and Pattinson’s relationship, expressing how fortunate she feels to have moved in with Pattinson, and how well their dynamic works together.

“It doesn’t feel like that much of a crazy thing,” she said. “And I’m very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it’s like, charming. So I’m very lucky for that.”