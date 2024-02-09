Bradley Cooper has returned to the world of Super Bowl commercials, and once again, he’s bringing his mom Gloria along for the ride. In the new big game spot for T-Mobile, the mother and son duo are auditioning to become the new Magenta Status spokesperson, but they have some stiff competition.

Jennifer Hudson, Common, and Laura Dern are also vying for the gig, but most notably, so are the stars of Suits: Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams. The series has been off the air for almost five years now, but it’s seen a massive resurgence on Netflix. Case in point: The show’s leads are now starring in a Super Bowl commercial along big name celebrities and Cooper, who just saw his latest film Maestro rack up several Oscar nominations. (Although, Cooper would have preferred seeing the Eagles make it to the big game and lock down another victory.)

Here’s the official logline for the T-Mobile spot:

Everyone and their mom is auditioning to be the next Magenta Status spokesperson. Seriously, Bradley Cooper’s mom is one of them. We would love to give Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Laura Dern, Patrick J. Adams, and Gabriel Macht a callback, but luckily, you don’t need to be famous to take advantage of these famously awesome perks. Can someone please tell that to Zach Braff & Donald Faison too?!

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off 6:30 ET on CBS.