While it’s not uncommon to see older musicians perhaps not look on the new generation of stars fondly, that’s far from the case with Elton John. In recent months, he has either collaborator with or otherwise shown appreciation for BTS, Rina Sawayama, Phoebe Bridgers, Teyana Taylor, 6lack, and Gorillaz.

He also performed with Dua Lipa at his annual Oscars party a few months ago, and now the pair is back together on a new remix of “Cold Heart.” The song was remixed by Pnau, an Australian trio that has counted John as a mentor for years now. The new version of the track interpolates recognizable parts from some classic John tunes, including “Sacrifice,” “Rocket Man,” “Kiss The Bride,” and “Where’s The Shoorah?”

John says of the track, “The last 18 months have been hard, but being off the road has meant that I’ve actually had time to get back to my roots as a session player and collaborate with some wonderful artists. And having the opportunity to spend time with Dua, albeit remotely, has been incredible. She’s given me so much energy. She’s a truly wonderful artist, and person, absolutely bursting with creativity and ideas. The energy she brought to ‘Cold Heart’ just blew my mind.”

Watch the “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” video above.

