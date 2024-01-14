With rumors circulating that he could make an appearance during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show and Coachella, it is clear that fans are desperate for new music from Justin Bieber. But supporters will have to hold out a bit longer because the “Baby” singer has a few other creative projects to finish.

On January 13, Bieber’s fashion label, Drew House, announced their latest collaboration with Adidas and the National Hockey League (NHL). In a series of vibrant photographs captured by Tyrell Hampton, the companies unveiled the new designs for the 2024 All-Star Game jersey collection. Blending Bieber’s love for streetwear and the NHL’s traditional garment structuring, the parties found a way to incorporate each element. There are four colorway options (blue, red, yellow, and white) in both men’s and women’s sizing.

This isn’t the first time Bieber creatively joined forces with the NHL. In 2022, Bieber revealed his curated collection with the Toronto Maple Leafs starring The Kid LaRoi. NHL’s Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Brian Jennings acknowledged that in a statement about their latest venture.

“After the tremendous success of our first NHL, Adidas, and Drew House collaboration for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Next Gen jerseys, we looked forward to another opportunity to bring a bold, fashion-forward look to NHL jerseys,” he said. “The All-Star Weekend in Toronto is the perfect setting for a fresh perspective on the All-Star jersey. The vibrant colors in this year’s All-Star collection are both youthful and classic and offer the perfect complement to the young NHL talent set to meet in Toronto for this year’s NHL All-Star Weekend.”

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is set to take place on February 3 at Ontario’s Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The Drew House x Adidas jerseys for NNHL’s2024 All-Star Game retail between$100 and $190. All items can be purchased on both Adidas and the official NHL website. Find more information here.