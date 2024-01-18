Are Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi Dating?

Around the December release of her album Think Later, Tate McRae explained to Uproxx what her mindset was when making it. “I fell in and out of love,” the “Greedy” singer said. “I turned 20. I started paying attention to what felt right in the moment rather than overthinking every decision I made. I used to overanalyze everything, even while I’ve always had a fifth sense. I realized, over the course of writing this album and living life, that trusting my gut is always the right choice — even if it means facing consequences later.”

Unfortunately, everybody else is still overanalyzing everything she does, as has been the fate of every young pop star since the beginning of time.