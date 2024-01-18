Around the December release of her album Think Later, Tate McRae explained to Uproxx what her mindset was when making it. “I fell in and out of love,” the “Greedy” singer said. “I turned 20. I started paying attention to what felt right in the moment rather than overthinking every decision I made. I used to overanalyze everything, even while I’ve always had a fifth sense. I realized, over the course of writing this album and living life, that trusting my gut is always the right choice — even if it means facing consequences later.”
Unfortunately, everybody else is still overanalyzing everything she does, as has been the fate of every young pop star since the beginning of time.
Are Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi Dating?
We don’t know, but they at least ate dinner together this week. Of course, when you are two of the hottest names in pop, you’re not allowed to just grab dinner without consequences. According to the likes of People and Pop Crave, The Kid Laroi, 20, and McRae were spotted exiting Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 16.
The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae steps out for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. pic.twitter.com/wesoRUMOFi
— 21 (@21metgala) January 17, 2024
Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI out for dinner together in Los Angeles. https://t.co/b00Z8msspg
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 17, 2024
People also contextualized the new dating rumors, as excerpted below.
“Earlier this month, both performers vacationed in Mexico and were filmed dancing with friends in a clip that’s since been shared by fans to social media.
Eagle-eyed fans also spotted similarities in settings of photos from the vacation posted to social media by both the “Greedy” singer and Laroi — as well as McRae posing for an Instagram selfie in a shirt that looks eerily similar to one the “Stay” artist wore on the trip.”