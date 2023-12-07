What Time Will Tate McRae’s Think Later Come Out? Think Later is technically arriving later today (sorry). It’s due out at midnight ET on Friday, December 8, via RCA Records. Find more information here. What Is The Tracklist? McRae dropped the tracklist on Instagram last week, as seen below. 1. “Cut My Hair”

2. “Greedy”

3. “Run For The Hills”

4. “Hurt My Feelings”

5. “Stay Done”

6. “Grave”

7. “Exes”

8. “We’re Not Alike”

9. “Calgary”

10. “Messier”

11. “Think Later”

12. “Guilty Conscience”

13. “Want That Too”

14. “Plastic Palm Trees” View this post on Instagram A post shared by tate mcrae (@tatemcrae)

When Is The Think Later Tour? See all of McRae’s previously announced 2024 dates below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by tate mcrae (@tatemcrae) 04/17/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

04/18/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

04/20/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Academy

04/22/2024 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

04/24/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

04/26/2024 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic At The Halls

04/28/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium

04/29/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

04/30/2024 — Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

05/02/2024 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

05/03/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

05/04/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Falkonersalen

05/06/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

05/07/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

05/08/2024 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

05/10/2024 — Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar

05/12/2024 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

05/13/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

05/14/2024 — Munich, DE @ Zenith

05/16/2024 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

05/17/2024 — Paris, FR @ Zenith

05/20/2024 — Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

05/21/2024 — Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre

05/22/2024 — Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa

07/05/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Hometown Show*

07/07/2024 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle

07/09/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

07/14/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

07/17/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

07/19/2024 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

07/20/2024 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/21/2024 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/24/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

07/27/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/28/2024 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

07/30/2024 — Saint Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

08/01/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/06/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/07/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08/13/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/14/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann

08/16/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/17/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08/22/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden**

11/08/2024 — Perth, AU @ Red Hill Auditorium

11/10/2024 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

11/12/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

11/15/2024 — Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre

11/17/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

11/19/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

11/21/2024 — Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena * Venue TBA

** Additional support TBA