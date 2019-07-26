Taylor Swift Is Not A Great Waitress In Her New Capital One Commercial

Taylor Swift has teamed up with Capital One for a multi-year promotional partnership, and now a new ad has surfaced. In a commercial promoting Capital One’s “Savor” card, Swift goes undercover as a member of the service industry.

Swift plays the role of a waitress and bartender, but she should clearly stick to singing, as the “ME!” star has several mishaps. Swift spills a drink everywhere while bartending and over-fills an ice cream soda with whipped cream to the point of collapse. She promptly shakes it off, all while leaving customers starstruck.

Throughout the commercial, Taylor leaves fans clues about her upcoming album Lover in her typical cryptic fashion. The pop star leaves a drawing of a cat and the word “Lover” on a check. Taylor fans know that 13 is her favorite number. The same check has two charges of $13.13, which somehow leave the bill at $19.89, the title of her fifth studio album and the year she was born.

The items on Taylor’s check could also be a nod to Katy Perry: The check lists “burger w/ fries,” and in the recent music video for “You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor dressed up in a fry costume while Katy Perry sported a giant burger costume. The two recently made amends over some cookies in the form of a peace offering.

Watch the ad above.

Lover is out 8/23 via Republic. Pre-order it here.