The live-action remake of Cats is ready to hit theaters tomorrow, but ahead of that, Taylor Swift and some other members of the film’s cast guested on The Tonight Show last night, joining Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a performance of “Memory.”

This was billed as a “Classroom Instruments” performance, but most “Classroom Instruments” performances feature a static shot of Fallon, The Roots, and the segment’s music guests huddled together in a small room playing the song. This one has some differences: The space has been upgraded to a ballroom, the instruments were sourced from an alley instead of a classroom, and the shot pans around the room and between featured performers.

Swift recently acknowledged the film’s weirdness, saying, “I really had an amazing time with Cats. I think I loved the weirdness of it. I loved how I felt I’d never get another opportunity to be like this in my life.” As far as the music in the new movie, it’s been a mixed bag. Swift’s original new song “Beautiful Ghosts” earned a Golden Globes nomination, but it didn’t even make the shortlist for the Oscars.

Watch Swift, Fallon, The Roots, and the rest of the Cats cast perform “Memory” above.