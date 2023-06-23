NPR Music wanted to celebrate Black Music Month off with a bang, bringing in Babyface and more for its beloved Tiny Desk Concert series. But that doesn’t mean the platform has forgotten about Pride Month. Muna made sure of that as lead singer Katie Gavin joked, “It’s very cool to see that everyone who works for NPR is gay.”

However, instead of their usual indie pop sound, they opted for a rustic country feel. The trio (Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson) is backed by fellow musicians Geo Botelho (on bass), Sarab Singh (drummer and percussion), Tia Allen (violinist), and Susan D. Mandel (cellist) gave a sample of what their full show consists of.

Muna’s setlist was short but impactful. The group started with their 2022 song “Loose Garment,” featured on their self-titled project, 2019’s

“Stayaway” off their album Saves The World and their 2021 queer love anthem “Silk Chiffon,” which originally featured Phoebe Bridgers.

Before closing out their set, Gavin was sure to tell the crowd, “We love being queer, and we find a lot of joy in it. We think, like, if the world is gonna change in the way that it needs to, it’s very important for our revolution to be based on joy, and what brings us joy, and chasing after that.”

Watch the full performance above.