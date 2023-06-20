Gracie Abrams released her debut album Good Riddance earlier this year, then followed it up with an opening slot on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. The Deluxe version just arrived last week and now fans have another reason to get excited.

The “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” singer just announced The Good Riddance Acoustic Shows, a brief, intimate run of performances with Aaron Dessner of The National. It’ll only be three dates: New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles. All of them are set for September.

Upon the release of Good Riddance, Adams expressed her gratitude for Dessner in a statement. “It’s difficult to imagine these songs living anywhere other than my most secret places, but Aaron Dessner reminded me that holding space for brutal honesty in songwriting is kind of the whole point,” she wrote. “I feel an unbelievable amount of gratitude for the opportunity to have made this album. Writing this record allowed me to grow up in ways I needed to. It forced me to reflect and be accountable. It allowed me to walk away from versions of myself that I no longer recognized. It allowed me to let go.”

Find the full tour dates below.

09/06 — New York, NY @ McKittrick Hotel

09/11 — Nashville, TN @ Riverside Revival

09/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery