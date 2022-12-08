Taylor Swift currently sits atop the Billboard Hot 100 with “Anti-Hero” and the Billboard 200 chart with Midnights. The demand for her 2023 The Eras Tour was so overwhelming that the Justice Department reportedly launched an investigation into Ticketmaster’s handling of the presale, and a Congressional hearing was scheduled. So, Swift making The Hollywood Reporter‘s “2022 Women In Entertainment Power 100” is wildly unsurprising.

For the list, Swift was asked which fictional character with which she identifies, and she went with a Game Of Thrones legend who was definitely on her “Vigilante Sh*t.”

“Arya Stark,” Swift said. “I realize I don’t know how to use a sword, and I’ve never had to rise up from near death to go on an epic revenge mission — but I have been in the music industry for over 15 years, so…”

Stark was portrayed by Maisie Williams, who presented Swift with the Global Icon award at the 2021 BRITs.

“Anyone who knows me at all knows that Game Of Thrones is my life, so the fact that Maisie was here to present this, I wanna grab you. I can’t. We’re social-distancing. Thank you so much for coming here to do this,” Swift said in her acceptance speech.

Swift was also asked by THR who in Hollywood she’d like to trade places with, and the 11-time Grammy winner chose the acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro. “Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary and that astonishing body of work,” she said. “To have such a diverse storytelling range but to somehow put your distinctive artistic fingerprint on every film. And yet, it feels like he’s still so curious and enthusiastic about his work. I can only imagine that a day in his mind would be fascinating.”

Swift’s sentiment about del Toro extends to herself. She wrote and directed her acclaimed All Too Well: The Short Film starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. She continued to flex her directorial chops in her Midnights era with videos for “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled.”