People do some truly silly things to prove their dislike of celebrities and brands that do things they disagree with. And while burning jerseys and other apparel (that were already purchased) to protest Nike’s pro-Black Lives Matter stance is one thing, one man is going viral for showing his disagreement with Taylor Swift with an epic self-own. The video, shared by PopCrave on Twitter, depicts the older-looking gent moments after winning a signed Swift guitar at an auction, destroying his brand-new purchase with a hammer. It appears he’s trying to “own the libs” or something, after Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris endorsement prompted a massive tantrum from Harris’ presumed opponent, Donald Trump.

It’s kind of hard to believe that anyone would be all that shocked about Swift’s endorsement. After all, Swift was pretty anti-Trump about the 2020 election after expressing regret about remaining silent during the 2016 election. Ever since, Trump’s been hell-bent on proving that he’s more popular than Swift — which… hasn’t been going great for him, honestly. Swift just released her biggest album yet, just months after completing a globe-spanning tour that fueled a year-long, unrelenting campaign of Taylormania that made her one of the most ubiquitous celebrities alive. Even her boyfriend Travis Kelce is more famous than he’s ever been — does anyone know what Omorosa is up to these days?