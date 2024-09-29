Travis Kelce’s sudden uptick in acting roles has peaked others curiosity. While fans of the Kansas City Chiefs are worried that it could by Kelce’s subtle way of tip-toeing into retirements, others credit it to romantic nepotism.

Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift is sure to come with a few perks (including the Swifities’ unwavering love). However, users online speculate that it has boosted the number of acting roles Kelce has been able to secure. But White Men Can’t Jump actor Sinqua Walls argued otherwise during a recent run-in with TMZ.

When asked about Kelce’s onscreen work, Walls replied: “I think that what we’ve seen over the last few years of Travis is that he has a natural, innate charisma and personality. I feel like if you can translate that into your role as an actor — if you can try and channel it, then it’ll be good.”

As for if Taylor Swift’s superstar status had any impact on the gigs, Walls presented another theory. “Nah, he’s a champion,” he said. “Over the last few years that man has won so many championships with him and [Patrick] Mahomes. They’ve been growing together, they both have built a bigger profile. I think with that comes more exposure and more opportunities, which it should.”

Walls then doubled down on his stance, saying: “Like I said, it’s not impossible for an athlete to transition into being a good actor. It’s totally possible.”

While Walls has shared the screen with Jack Harlow another entertainer who recently transitioned into acting from another industry. So, his opinion does carry some weight. However, The conversation was actually prompted by a billboard for the TV series, Grotesquerie, in which Kelce appears.