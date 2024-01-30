As the conservative world loses its mind over the prospect of Taylor Swift appearing at the Super Bowl, where they fear the Deep State has primed her to endorse Joe Biden during the big game, Donald Trump is reportedly as cool as a cucumber. And by cool as a cucumber, we of course mean neck deep in delusions of grandeur.

According to a new report, the former president is apparently relishing the chance to go head-to-head- with Taylor and her army of Swifties, who in the addled mind of Trump, are no match for his MAGA horde.

Via Rolling Stone:

Behind the scenes, Trump has reacted to the possibility of Biden and Swift teaming up against him this year not with alarm, but with an instant projection of ego. In recent weeks, the former president has told people in his orbit that no amount of A-list celebrity endorsements will save Biden. Trump has also privately claimed that he is “more popular” than Swift is and that he has more committed fans than she does, a person close to Trump and another source with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone.

Here’s the thing, though: Taylor Swift has already endorsed Biden over Trump once before, and it did not end well for Trump.

In a May 2020 tweet, Swift called out Trump’s response to the Black Lives Matter protests that swept the country following the killing of George Floyd:

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

