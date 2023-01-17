Taylor Swift’s beloved cat, Olivia Benson, may have a multi-million dollar net worth, but owning one of Swift’s old acoustic guitars will only set you back a few thousand as part of the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction. (That’s where the starting price is, anyway.) The event, held in conjunction with the Grammy Awards, has received a signed 2020 Epiphone DR-100EB acoustic guitar donated by the ‘Queen Of Vinyl‘ herself.

The guitar is wrapped in the cover art from her 2020 album Evermore and is expected to bring in between $5,000 and $10,000 for the charitable cause. Other items currently up for auction include a signed and previously worn pair of Nike Air Max sneakers belonging to rap legend Eminem. Beyond that, there’s also a black utility-style jumpsuit from BTS rapper J-Hope, a denim suit ensemble from Brandi Carlile, as well as custom stage wear from Olivia Rodrigo and Katy Perry.

Outside of the collection items up for auction, the catalog lists numerous other memorabilia, including signed instruments, handwritten lyrics, records, and more from Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, The Who, Robert Plant, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Sting, Aerosmith, Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, Lenny Kravitz, Snoop Dogg, Slipknot, Depeche Mode, Cher, Kylie Minogue, and Harry Styles.

Proceeds for the MusiCares Charity Relief will be used to offer preventive, emergency, and recovery programs to support the health and welfare of the music community. The auction presented by Julien’s Auctions will close on February 5 at 11 a.m. PT. To place a bid or view the item catalog, click here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.