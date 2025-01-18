The wildfires across Los Angeles County has caused nearly insurmountable damage. Unfortunately, musicians Jhené Aiko and Madlib are among of the thousands of residents impacted by the disaster. Many members of the music community have come out to aid with the relief efforts–Taylor Swift is the latest.

Over on the “Fortnight” singer’s official Instagram page, she shared an emotional statement (viewable here) regarding the LA Fires. In it, Swift revealed that she donated an undisclosed amount to multiple organizations.

“The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it’s been heartbreaking to see the stories unfold,” she wrote. “So much suffering, loss and destruction. As so many embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild.”

She closed by encouraging others to do the same: writing: “These are the organizations I’ve donated to. If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do.”

A few of the organizations Swift donated to include the California Community Foundation Fund, Greater Los Angeles Education Relief, Habitat for Humanity, and MusiCares.

Swift joins a long list of other entertainers to show their support for those impacted by the LA Fires. Beyoncé’s BeyGood Foundation, The Weeknd, and others have donated to relief efforts.