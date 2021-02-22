It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is a prolific musician. On top of releasing two surprise albums in 2020, the singer began re-recording her entire discography. Because she continues to turn out hits, Swift has broken a handful of charting records. Some of her historic feats are less positive, however, like when her song “Willow” broke Tekashi 69’s record for the biggest fall from No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. But now, it looks as though the singer is competing with Lil Wayne to secure yet another chart record.

Swift released her newly-recorded version of her 2009 track “Love Story” last week, which debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song marked her 51st song to land a spot in the top 20, which officially ties with Lil Wayne for the second-most top 20 songs in the chart’s history.

.@taylorswift13 ties @LilTunechi for the second most top 20 hits in Hot 100 history (51 each). — chart data (@chartdata) February 22, 2021

Though the two may be competing for the second-most top 20 entries, Taylor Swift still leads the pack when it comes to Hot 100 chart entries among female artists. She continues to hold the most Hot 100 songs compared to any other female musician in history.

.@taylorswift13 extends her record as the female artist with the most entries in Hot 100 chart history (129). — chart data (@chartdata) February 22, 2021

Lil Wayne and Swift’s competing record isn’t the only exciting news from this week’s Billboard charts; Olivia Rodrigo also made an impressive impact with her hit debut single “Drivers License.” The song was once again at No. 1 this week, making it the first time a debut single has ever spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.