Last week, the internet was still buzzing from Taylor Swift‘s surprise album Evermore as she became the first artist in history to simultaneously top Billboard‘s Hot 100 and 200 Albums chart. Fast-forward one week and Swift has broken another charting record — but this one isn’t positive.

As the data for this week’s charts arrived Monday, it revealed Swift’s song “Willow,” previously at No. 1, landed all the way down the chart at No. 38. The 37-slot difference means it broke a record previously held by Tekashi 69’s song “Trollz” for the biggest fall from No. 1 in Billboard Hot 100 chart history.

Though Swift’s song did not last long at No. 1, it’s surely a reflection of the season rather than an indication of her music’s popularity. This week’s data revealed that there was only one non-Christmas song in the top ten on the Hot 100 chart, an all-time record. Leading the chart was Mariah Carey’s obligatory return to No. 1 with her holiday smash hit “All I Want For Christmas,” which was followed by Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” at No. 2. The only non-festive song on the chart was 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s hit “Mood,” which earned both of the musicians their first-ever No. 1 back in October.

