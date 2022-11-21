The 2022 American Music Awards was mostly a lighthearted affair last night (November 20), but it would have been negligent to overlook the overwhelming tragedy of Takeoff’s November 1 murder. Host Wayne Brady slowed down the proceedings to honor the beloved 28-year-old Migos rapper.

“During tonight’s show, we’ve celebrated the artists and songs we love, but we also wanted to pay our respects and show our gratitude to the artists who have left us with a beautiful legacy of their art,” Brady said, standing before a projected photo of Takeoff. “We recently just lost Kirshnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff. One-third of the groundbreaking hip-hop group Migos. On behalf of all of us that love hip-hop and music all around the world, we thank you, Takeoff, for your artistry. And tonight, we honor your memory.”

He added, “Guys, we have to stop this senseless and terrible gun violence. Just yesterday, there was a mass shooting in Colorado Springs, and our hearts go out to all of the victims’ families. That’s from the show. Personally, I just want to say, I love you all and my heart is with you, and God bless you.”

Late Saturday night (November 19), a gunman entered Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, and opened fire. He killed at least five people with dozens more reportedly injured.

Takeoff was shot and killed while attending a private event at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston with Quavo, his uncle and Migos collaborator. Houston Police confirmed that shots were fired after tensions rose during a dice game. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The search for Takeoff’s killer is ongoing, as a suspect has yet to be publicly identified.

Takeoff’s celebration of life was held on Friday, November 11, at State Farm Arena in his hometown Atlanta. Chloe Bailey, Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, and Byron Cage each performed, while Quavo and Offset of Migos and Quality Control’s Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee all gave heartbreaking eulogies. Others in attendance included Cardi B, City Girls, Drake, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, and YG.

