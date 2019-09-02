Taylor Swift Beautifully Covered Phil Collins’ ‘Can’t Stop Loving You’

MTV

Taylor Swift has proven time and time again that she can produce thoughtful love songs, but she now she’s covered one beautifully as well. Swift was a recent guest on BBC Radio’s Live Lounge, where she stopped by to promote her latest album, Lover. The pop star played a stripped-down version of several of her own songs, then chose to cover love song legend Phil Collins’ track “Can’t Stop Loving You.”

Swift added a modern spin to Collins’ classic love ballad. The singer replaced Collins’ analog percussion with an electronic drum track. Swift’s edits produced a modern, pop-y spin on an old favorite. Later on in her set, Swift played “Lover,” “London Boy,” “The Archer” and “You Need to Calm Down” from her latest release.

Swift also discussed her plans to re-record the masters to her entire catalog, taking ownership over her old music. Swift’s decision to re-record her music comes after her old masters were acquired by Scooter Braun, a controversial decision by her old label Big Machine Records that Swift spoke out against earlier in the year.

You can stream the entire performance, as well as her cover of Phil Collins on BBC Radio’s website. Her cover of “Can’t Stop Loving You” begins at 2:11:50.