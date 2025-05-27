Taylor Swift is an American Music Awards darling. The “Fortnight” singer was even featured in several promotional clip and visual packages of this year’s ceremony.

Despite it all, Swift did not attend the 2025 American Music Awards. While, she was not the only A-lister to skip the event, Taylor Swift’s recent Reputation (Taylor’s Version) teasers and her long history with the AMAs, fans believed she would use the show to officially announce the highly anticipated project.

Disappointed by Swift’s absence and the lack of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) update, Swifties took to social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) to air out their frustrations.

“Mini ‘rant’ over, WHERE TF IS TAYLOR SWIFT, AND WHY DID THE AMA’S END EARLY,” wrote one user. “AND WHERE. IS. REP. TV.”

“Watched the entire AMAs and Taylor Swift didn’t even show up and announce ‘Reputation TV,'” penned another.

“Propaganda I unfortunately fell for: Taylor Swift announcing ‘Rep TV’ on the AMAs,” chimed another.

To which a supporter replied, “Real as f*ck.”

“How much did they pay Taylor Swift to drive AMA viewership up for her to announce NOTHING 😭,” sarcastically joked another.

Taylor Swift’s mission to own all of her masters is nearly over. The only pieces missing are the re-recordings of (or Taylor’s Version) her 2006 self-titled debut album and 2017’s Reputation.