If there’s one person the Swifties loathe more than Taylor Swift’s most recent rumored ex, Matty Healy, it’s Scooter Braun. But with the recent release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), their disgust for the former talent management executive could subside soon. The “Is It Over Now?” singer has newly taken back control of her entire discography while also unlocking her vault. So what albums does Taylor Swift own the masters for?

Simply put, all of them with the exception of her 2006 debut self-titled debut album and 2017’s Reputation. After inking a deal with Republic Records in 2018, the masters for all of her subsequent albums, including Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020), and Midnights (2022), belonged to her.

Thanks to her Taylor’s Version rerecordings, she now owns her own masters for 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red (Taylor’s Versions were released in 2021), while the rerecordings of her Speak Now (2010) and 1989 (2014) projects were shared this year.

In November 2021, during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Swift opened up about why it was essential for her to re-record her discography while promoting Red (Taylor’s Version).

“I know everyone has busy lives,” she said. “So, I do feel the need to explain what I’m doing because it’s not normal. Basically, I’ve always wanted to own my music since I started making my music… There was something that happened years ago where I made it clear that I wanted to be able to buy [back the ownership rights over] my music; that opportunity was not given to me, and it was [instead] sold to someone else. So, I figured because I was the one who made this music first, I could just make it again. So, that’s what [I’m] doing. So when something in parentheses says, ‘(Taylor’s version),’ next to it, that means she owns it, which is exciting.”

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out now via Republic Records. Find more information here.